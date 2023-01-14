Apple Studio Display 27-inch 5K monitor sees price cut of up to $150

Apple Studio Display is the best 5K monitor for creative professionals. Amazon currently offers the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass for $1,499 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off this 5K monitor's $1,599 list price — its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the Studio Display's lowest price ever, it's also on the best monitor deals you can get today.

Amazon also offers the Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture Glass for a record low $1,749 (opens in new tab) ($150 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and a has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array. B&H (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Apple's Studio Display is the best MacBook, Mac mini, Mac Studio companion. Powered by Appple's powerful Bionic A13 Chip, it's ideal for graphics designers, video editors and other creative pros.

It features 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, six speaker sound system, and 3-mic array enhance video calls and streaming. Using a single Thunderbolt 3 port, the Studio Display connects to and charges your Mac. Connect, power and charge your deivces via three USB-C ports.

So if you're looking for a stunningly immersive 5K display for your creative endeavors, the Apple Studio Display might be for you.