Apple kills iOS dApps — the fate of Pancake Swap, Trust Wallet and other crypto platforms

Apple's never been a fan of decentralized applications (dApps), programs that run atop blockchain tech and dodge centralized, controlling authorities. After all, dApps threaten to disrupt Big Tech companies like Apple and Google, and their iron fists over app development and regulation.

Trust Wallet, a popular app and decentralized exchange (DEX) for crypto investors who purchase meme tokens (e.g. SafeMoon, StopElon and Shiba Inu), is now feeling those aforementioned iron fists tightening around its neck. The DEX recently announced that it has no choice but to get rid of its dApps platform to comply with the Apple App Store's guidelines.

The dApps browser in Trust Wallet is gone

Trust Wallet announced that it is deleting the dApps browser from its iOS app with the release of version 6.0. Why? Well, after submitting a Trust Wallet update for review, Apple said that its new build doesn't adhere to App Store guidelines, specifically App Store Review Guideline 4.7.

The DEX said that the dApps browser removal is compulsory in order to keep offering and continuing their services on iOS. "We are saddened by this outcome, but it’s necessary for the future development of our wallet," Trust Wallet said in a blog.

The dApps browser is a crucial component of Trust Wallet. It givers users access to Pancake Swap and Uniswap — two exchanges that allow crypto daredevils to buy high-risk, high-reward meme tokens.

Trust Wallet iOS users are already aware that, unlike Android users, they must manually enable the dApps browser in Trust Wallet to access Pancake Swap and Uniswap. This involves typing "trust://browser_enable" into Safari and following prompts. However, once version 6.0 rolls out, even that won't work.

As such, many iOS Trust Wallet users have questions. How can they access Pancake Swap and Uniswap moving forward? Will their cryptocurrency be safe?

Pancake Swap and Uniswap can be accessed using a web browser

One solution that Trust Wallet offers to users is switching to Android, but this is a tall order for Apple loyalists and folks who simply don't want to deal with the hassle of getting a new device.

Although you won't be able to access Pancake Swap or Uniswap via the Trust Wallet app, you can still visit the two exchanges on a browser (e.g. Google Chrome). For PancakeSwap, for example, you can navigate to exchange.pancakeswap.finance and connect to your Trust Wallet account by clicking on the "Connect" button.

PancakeSwap (Image credit: PancakeSwap)

Another option, according to TrustWallet, is using WalletConnect to access dApps. Follow this guide for in-depth instructions on how to visit Pancake Swap and Uniswap as Trust Wallet's dApps browser gets the boot.

For users who are concerned about the tokens in their Trust Wallet account, don't panic; Trust Wallet assures users that they are safe.

"Trust Wallet doesn’t hold your assets; it’s just a gateway to access them. As long as you have a backup of your recovery phrase, you will always have full control over your assets," Trust Wallet said.