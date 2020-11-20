Apple iPad Air drops to $559 in early Walmart Black Friday deal

The new iPad Air is Apple's fastest tablet yet and the first Apple device to house the brand's A14 Bionic chip.

Right now, Walmart has the 64GB model Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $559. Normally $599, that's $40 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The iPad Air (2020) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

The iPad Air in this deal packs a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of memory, and Apple Pencil Gen 2 and Magic Keyboard support.

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's good battery life, which lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

Design-wise, the iPad Air resembles an iPad Pro more than an entry-level iPad. The tablet's redesigned form factor boasts slimmer display bezels than the previous-gen predecessor. It's a smaller footprint and provides a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and roughly the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

The new iPad Air is the best value since it nets you all the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro for less.