Best Apple Black Friday deals 2022

The best Black Friday Apple deals right now deeply discount Apple products to their lowest prices yet. Retailers are kicking off Black Friday week with early Apple Black Friday deals. There's never been a better time to score huge savings on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, AirPods and more.

Although Apple Black Friday deals are typically more aggressive, we're currently tracking epic price cuts on Apple gear. At this point, it's best to wait for Black Friday if you want to score best the Apple Black Friday deals possible. However, there are some exceptions to the rule.

For example, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically priced at $249, that's $50 off and an all-time low price for Apple's best-selling earbuds. We don't expect the price of these AirPods to be any cheaper on Black Friday. That said, this is one Black Friday Apple deal to snap up now.

On the flip side, we recommend you wait for Black Friday to buy a MacBook to get the lowest price. Sure, Amazon offers the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab) ($200 off), yet it's not the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's $50 shy of its all time low price of $749. We wouldn't be surprised if the price drops later this week. If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals you can get.

If you plan to bargain hunt for the best Best Apple Black Friday deals, check back here for the best-end-of year discounts. Ready to shop now? See today's best early Black Friday Apple deals.

Black Friday Apple deals 2022

Black Friday Apple deals — MacBook

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the latest M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2021 MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users. Amazon also offers the 1TB MacBook Pro 14 for $1,999 (opens in new tab) ($500 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,699 $2,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $400 off, the 1TB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 at just $20 shy of its record low price. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Black Friday Apple deals — iPad

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 2022: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the latest iPad Pro 2022 release. The new 11-inch iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro: $799 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Pro. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro delivers blazing performance. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

AirPods

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds feature Apple's new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $ 159 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods. These true wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $10 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $199 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Step into the new season with these stylish, bass-heavy headphones.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless; $349 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Beats Studio 3 at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular: $499 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 up to $150 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)

Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Best Buy with eligible trade-in. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $779 up to $150 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)

Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Ultra with eligible trade-in at Best Buy. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $279 $ 259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular: $499 $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 cellular smartwatch. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm Cellular: $32 9 $309 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: $399 $319 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm smartwatch with cellular support. It features a 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.

iPhone

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2020 Prepaid: $249 $149 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $100 on the iPhone SE from Straight Talk wireless. This iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP main camera and 7MP front camera. This phone is locked to Straight Talk and only works with Straight Talk's prepaid plans (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months