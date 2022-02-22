Apple AR/VR headset mass production expected in August/September

Apple's rumored $3,000 AR/VR headset is now tipped to enter mass production in either August or September, indicating we may see the mixed reality headset before the end of 2022.



The head-mounted display, which is expected to feature MacBook Pro-level power, has been previously tipped to arrive in late 2022 by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Now, a recent report from DigiTimes (via iMore) states that Apple is gearing up to launch the device before the end of 2022, as the AR/VR headset will reportedly enter mass production sometime in August or September.

Apple is apparently set on completing the next round of production validation testing, with the report stating the AR/VR headset is "expected to undergo EVT3 soon and enter volume production in August-September before hitting the market by the end of the year, the sources said."

(Image credit: The Information)

The headset is aimed at professionals, unlike the Oculus Quest 2 or upcoming PSVR 2 that's more in tune with general consumers. According to Kuo, Apple's VR headset will boast a 96W USB-C power adapter, indicating the HMD will offer processing power on the same level as an M1 MacBook, and possibly the more advanced M1 Pro or M1 Max. As previously reported, Apple's VR headset will be a standalone device, meaning it won't be tethered to a Mac or an iPhone.



We also know Apple's first mixed reality headset is expected to be equipped with Wi-Fi 6/6E for an improved wireless experience, and is tipped to compete with other highly anticipated VR devices set to arrive in 2022, such as Meta's rumored high-end VR headset Project Cambria.



Whether or not the launch window is accurate, only time will tell. While we wait for the rumored Apple VR headset to drop in late 2022, check out find out how much of an upgrade PlayStation’s next-gen VR headset is in our PSVR 2 vs. PSVR matchup.