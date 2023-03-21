Apple AirTag 4-pack just hit lowest price of the year

The Apple AirTag rarely goes on sale, let alone four of them. However, spring is here and something in the air has Amazon slashing prices on Apple gadgets.

Right now, you can get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, it retails for $99, so that's $9 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for these AirTags outside of the holidays.

As far as Apple deals, this is one of the best of the season so far.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $90 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple's AirTags help you find lost items quickly. They have a range of 29-feet and locate everything from keys to luggage.

In our Apple AirTag review, we liked its excellent tracking capabilities and use of ultra-wide band (UWB) technology. We were also fond of its durable, lightweight design. We gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Similar to Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and Tile tracking devices, the AirTag is small and lightweight.

Aesthetically, the AirTag design is like a coin or an arcade token. One side is made of shiny stainless steel while the other is made of white plastic. You can order the AirTag with a variety of images or characters on the plastic side, like your initials or a special message to a forgetful friend.

Small and round with a 1.3-inch diameter and are 0.3-inch thick, an AirTag is slightly larger than a stack of four quarters. It's smaller than the square-shaped Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (1.5 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches) and thicker than the Tile Mate (0.2-inches).

As with all Apple deals, this one likely won't last too long so be sure to grab it while you still can.