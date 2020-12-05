Apple AirPods Studio could arrive soon! Here's the leaked reveal date

Could the AirPods Studio — Apple's highly anticipated over-ear headphones — be revealed soon? An Apple internal memo obtained by MacRumors reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant is poised to unveil one more product before year's end.
The leaked memo informed service providers that AppleCare-related changes are in store for Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. This may seem like an innocuous nugget of information, but this decree is more telling than you may think.
Apple memo leak hints at upcoming hardware announcement
MacRumors pointed out an interesting pattern: Before each hardware announcement this year, Apple issued a similar memo to service providers. For example, shortly after announcing its new iPhone 12 line this year, Apple told technicians to prepare for AppleCare-related changes on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT — the exact time when the iPhone 12 event was broadcasted.
On top of that, the Cupertino-based tech giant has had a penchant for hosting events at 5:30 a.m. PT, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, the 16-inch MacBook Pro in Nov. 2019, and AirPods 2 in March 2019. That being said, in MacRumors' crystal ball, an Apple event could be taking place on Dec. 8 at 5:30 a.m. PT.
If that's not convincing enough, MacRumors added that the memo specifically advised service providers to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions and new/updated product pricing. Yup, I smell an upcoming Apple event!
This rumored event coincides with a cryptic tweet L0vetodream announced last month. L0vetodream, a popular bean spiller who landed on our 2020 most reliable tech leakers list, revealed that Apple is planning on unleashing a Christmas surprise soon, but it's unclear which product could be announced next Tuesday.
You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）November 14, 2020
Some tech pundits suspect the Apple AirPods Studio could finally hit store shelves this year; others believe that AirTags or a new Apple TV could be revealed before the end of 2020.
As usual, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Only time will tell whether Apple is planning to unveil one more thing before 2021 takes the throne.