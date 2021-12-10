Apple AirPods Pro and Airpods get new firmware update — here's how to install it

Apple released a new firmware update for its latest AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max with potential bug fixes and more.



The Cupertino tech giant released the 4C165 firmware update this week, the latest since firmware 4A400 was introduced earlier this year. While it may not bring something as grand as the AirPods Pro's spatial audio update, there are potential bug fixes, performance improvements, and hidden surprises the update could introduce.

Apple doesn't offer specific information on what changes to expect regarding firmware updates in its lineup of wireless earbuds. At the very least, we do know the update is coming to both the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.



Since Apple doesn't release any notes, we're not sure if the new firmware update specifically fixes any issues. However, if you own a pair of AirPods and have been experiencing strange bugs, it's worth updating as soon as possible.

Apple rolls out firmware updates for its line-up of AirPods automatically, meaning the latest update could already be installed. However, some headphones may still be due to an update.



In order to update your AirPods to the new firmware, make sure to connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌, AirPods Pro‌‌ or AirPods Max to your iOS device first (iPhone or iPad). From here, head to your Bluetooth settings in the Settings app, and tap on the AirPods option.



Scroll to the bottom and you'll find the firmware version. If it displays "4C165," then the earbuds have already been updated to the latest version. If not, it may show "4A400" on AirPods and AirPods Max, "4A402" on AirPods Pro or "4B66" on AirPods 3.



To update, make sure your AirPods are connected and in their case. Close the lid and leave it next to your iOS device, and the AirPods should update automatically.



Apple doesn't push out firmware updates for its AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max often, but its continued support shows there could be even bigger features and improvements coming to the best wireless earbuds around. For a better look at how to update your AirPods' firmware, we've got you covered.