Walmart's next PS5 restock is happening today — here's how to get access

How to access today's Walmart PS5 restock

Sony PS5 game console
The next Walmart PS5 restock is happening today, June 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. If you're still trying to secure Sony's elusive next-gen game console, here's how to access Walmart's PS5 restock event. 

Head over to Walmart.com (opens in new tab)to start a paid membership of Walmart Plus. It cost $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Although Walmart offers a 30-day free trial of its service, only paid Walmart members get access to this exclusive PS5 restock. Although you're not guaranteed to get a PS5, it's a small price to pay to increase your odds of finally snagging one.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics. 

As a reminder, the standard PS5 console is priced at $499. 

Walmart Plus Weekend starts Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET and ends Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The online savings event for Walmart Plus members offers exclusive access to deals and high demand product restocks.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  