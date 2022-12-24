Amazon shoppers should do these 3 things to stay safe from online scams

Amazon shoppers often fall victim to cyber criminals who scam them out of money. These cyber bullies are relentless with their shake down tactics this holiday season. In an email Tuesday, Amazon warns shoppers about online scams and offers tips on how to stay safe.

One scheme to be aware of is the order confirmation scam which comes to you via phone call, text or email. Typically, it relates to an unauthorized purchase and asks you to confirm and cancel it. The scammer then attempts to have you make a payment or give up your bank account information. In some instances, they may persuade you to install software on your computer or buy a gift card.

The best way to protect yourself from this scam is to fall for the false urgency. Simply log into your Amazon account to verify your orders.

Scammers also use tech support scams to trick unsuspecting shoppers. They create fake websites pretending to be Amazon tech support. These fugazi web pages can look like the real deal. When a customer contacts the individuals for assistance, they are convinced to pay for a free or give credit card information. So if you use a search engine, be wary, Amazon's legitimate websites contain " amazon.com (opens in new tab)" in the url.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, reach out to Amazon customer service via the app or directly from your Amazon account on your PC.

If you shop at Amazon, do these 3 things to keep your account and information safe from scammers.

Go to the source: If you need to contact Amazon customer service, always use the Amazon mobile app or direct website. Don't fall for false urgency: Scammers tend to create a sense of urgency to get you into doing what they want. Never pay by phone: Amazon will never ask you for payment information over the phone.

This list rules apply to all retailers, not just Amazon. Scammers are known to run similar scams at elsewhere.