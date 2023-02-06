Amazon Luna is losing 50+ games - Can it avoid Google Stadia's fate?

Amazon Luna is set to lose 50 games this month, including titles like The Medium, Snake Pass, No More Heroes and Wandersong. While games being put in and taken out of streaming services is a common cycle, the sheer amount of losses here begs the question on whether or not the company has seen success in the cloud gaming arena.

Google Stadia shut down this year, and in Luna's competition against Xbox Cloud Gaming, it puts the service's future to question when so many games are being removed. Stadia completely failed, but the company never removed games from a player's library during the period in which it was active.

It's not as if Luna has a thousand games to boast either, as Cloud Dosage claims that the service will have less than 175 titles by the time the removal of these games occurs.

The full list of games being removed from Amazon Luna this month are:

Another World

Asteroids Deluxe

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut 2

Bridge Constructor Portal

Buildings Have Feelings Too!

Centipede

Crystal Castles

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

El Shaddai: Acenstion of the Metatron

Flashback

Forsaken

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Joggernauts

Melbits World

Metal Slug 3

Missile Command

Momonga Pinball Adventures

No More Heroes

Panzer Paladin

PictoQuest: The Curse Grids

Pong

Race the Sun

Retro Classic: Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja

Retro Classic: Gate of Doom

Retro Classic: Heavy Barrel

Retro Classic: Joe & Mac

Retro Classic: Joe & Mac Returns

Retro Classic: Super Burger Time

Retro Classic: Two Crude

Samurai Shodown V Special

ShadowMan Remastered

Skelittle: A Giant Party

Smoots Summer Games

Smoots World Cup Tennis

Snake Pass

Space Ace

Space Otter Charlie

Spark Lite

Spirit of the North

Spitlings

Summer Paws

Super Breakout

Super Kickers League Ultimate

Tempest

The Last Blade 2

The Medium

Twinsen’s Little Bit Adventure: Classic

Urban Trial Playground

Wandersong

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Luna has the advantage of Amazon's funding behind it, but it's hard to imagine the service will ever be able to compete with Xbox Cloud Gaming when it boasts well over 300 games to play, alongside its own exclusive titles like the recently launched Hi-Fi RUSH. Xbox Cloud Gaming also recently surpassed 20 million users as reported by The Verge.

Luna seems like it's in a challenging position. It needs to solidify itself as something worth investing in beyond other stream gaming services, but it's more than just that. Its biggest competition is Xbox, a company with a slew of exclusive games and a platform that has an ecosystem spanning decades.

Luna has made solid strides by introducing its Ubisoft+ channel, giving users access to the company's line-up of games for an additional $14.99 a month, but losing over 50 games in a single month is not a great way to ensure its users are happy (especially since it lost a similar amount of games back in December). Hopefully the service continues to expand with new titles beyond the two games the company added this month.