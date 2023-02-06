Amazon Luna is losing 50+ games - Can it avoid Google Stadia's fate?

Amazon Luna is set to lose 50 games this month, including titles like The Medium, Snake Pass, No More Heroes and Wandersong. While games being put in and taken out of streaming services is a common cycle, the sheer amount of losses here begs the question on whether or not the company has seen success in the cloud gaming arena.
Google Stadia shut down this year, and in Luna's competition against Xbox Cloud Gaming, it puts the service's future to question when so many games are being removed. Stadia completely failed, but the company never removed games from a player's library during the period in which it was active.
It's not as if Luna has a thousand games to boast either, as Cloud Dosage claims that the service will have less than 175 titles by the time the removal of these games occurs.
The full list of games being removed from Amazon Luna this month are:
- Another World
- Asteroids Deluxe
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut 2
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- El Shaddai: Acenstion of the Metatron
- Flashback
- Forsaken
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Joggernauts
- Melbits World
- Metal Slug 3
- Missile Command
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- No More Heroes
- Panzer Paladin
- PictoQuest: The Curse Grids
- Pong
- Race the Sun
- Retro Classic: Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja
- Retro Classic: Gate of Doom
- Retro Classic: Heavy Barrel
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac Returns
- Retro Classic: Super Burger Time
- Retro Classic: Two Crude
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- ShadowMan Remastered
- Skelittle: A Giant Party
- Smoots Summer Games
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Snake Pass
- Space Ace
- Space Otter Charlie
- Spark Lite
- Spirit of the North
- Spitlings
- Summer Paws
- Super Breakout
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- Tempest
- The Last Blade 2
- The Medium
- Twinsen’s Little Bit Adventure: Classic
- Urban Trial Playground
- Wandersong
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
Luna has the advantage of Amazon's funding behind it, but it's hard to imagine the service will ever be able to compete with Xbox Cloud Gaming when it boasts well over 300 games to play, alongside its own exclusive titles like the recently launched Hi-Fi RUSH. Xbox Cloud Gaming also recently surpassed 20 million users as reported by The Verge.
Luna seems like it's in a challenging position. It needs to solidify itself as something worth investing in beyond other stream gaming services, but it's more than just that. Its biggest competition is Xbox, a company with a slew of exclusive games and a platform that has an ecosystem spanning decades.
Luna has made solid strides by introducing its Ubisoft+ channel, giving users access to the company's line-up of games for an additional $14.99 a month, but losing over 50 games in a single month is not a great way to ensure its users are happy (especially since it lost a similar amount of games back in December). Hopefully the service continues to expand with new titles beyond the two games the company added this month.