Amazon Kindle Scribe hits new price low of $289

Amazon's Kindle Scribe reading tablet just hit a new price low. Currently, Amazon sells the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen for $285. Typically $339, that's $50 in savings — the Kindle Scribe's biggest discount to date.

Amazon also offers the Kindle Paperwhite for just $99 ($40 off). These are among the best tablet deals we've tracked so far this year.

Save $50 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders around. Similar to a writing tablet, you can take notes while reading or journal on the Kindle Scribe. It's also a cheaper alternative to the forthcoming $399 Lenovo Smart Paper — especially at this deal price. The Kindle Scribe sports a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen.

Although we didn't test it, Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon and 5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy bookworms love the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim, comfortable to hold design. One owner says it's large enough to read textbooks and tech manuals on. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features.

Now $50 off, the Kindle Scribe is more affordable than ever. It's worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade if you want note-taking capabilities.