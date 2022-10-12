Alienware's latest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop hits its all-time lowest price

Alienware's latest m15 R7 gaming laptop is getting price cuts all over the place — over $510 off the beasty RTX 3070 Ti version in both AMD and Intel flavors

Remember our lists of the best Dell deals that undercut what is available on Amazon? It looks as if we may have started a bit of a pricing war, as the latter has come out swinging with a MASSIVE $510 discount on this latest Alienware AMD system.

This face-melting power-to-performance ratio makes it one of the best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals out there right now.

Alienware m15 R7 deals

Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (AMD): was $2,549 now $2,039 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $510 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 gaming laptop. This Ryzen Edition machine boasts a 15.6-inch (QHD) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory on board.



Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (Intel): was $2,249 now $2,049 @ Dell

Not a fan of AMD power? That's OK, because the Intel Core i9-12900H model is also getting a huge $200 discount! This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (FHD) 460Hz display, that face melting CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory on board.



Alienware's m15 gaming laptop is one of the best to buy. The laptops in this deal pack either a a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time or an esports-focussed FHD screen with 360Hz refresh rate.

Powering these machines are either the top of the range AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9-12900H CPUs, coupled with Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

Aesthetically, the m15 R7 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



As with all Alienware laptop deals, this one is only as good as stock permits. We recommend you act fast to grab it while you still can.