You won’t find this Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for cheaper in 2022

The best RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) of the year comes from Alienware (with a little help from our secret discount code).

Almost like Dell is anticipating some big discounts during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can now pick up the super-powered Alienware m15 R7 (opens in new tab) with 12th Gen Intel and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU for just $1,899 — that's a massive $260 saving ($100 of which comes from using our code.)

Browse: Dell's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7: $2,159 $1,899 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $260 on the brand spanking new Alienware m15 R7 at Dell. This machine packs a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Alienware's brand new m15 R7 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The notebook in this deal packs a stunning 15.6-inch QHD display with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, a beasty 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

As for graphics, we've mentioned it many times already, but there's a damn RTX 3070 Ti in here! This all makes up for a monster machine that eats Ray Tracing for breakfast and handily takes on the likes of even Cyberpunk 2077 without breaking a sweat.

Oh, and unlike many gaming laptops that focus on pumping power while forgetting the laptop essentials, Alienware hasn't forgotten about the user experience — the low-profile mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches feels fantastic to use, the touchpad is massive, the display is Dolby Vision certified, the speakers are great, and the company's patented cooling solution ensures this never breaks a sweat.



Simply put, the Alienware m15 R7 is a wise pick if you want to level up your gameplay.