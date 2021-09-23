Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU gets $314 price cut

Dell's Fall Sale Event currently slashes dollars off select Dell and Alienware gaming laptops. For a limited time, save big on an RTX 30 series GPU gaming PC.

As part of the sale, you can get the latest Alienware m16 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,179. Normally, it sells for $1,473 so that's $314 in savings. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now.

Alienware m15 deal

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,493 now $1,179 @ Dell

Save $314 on the latest Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop during Dell's semi-annual sale. This m15's specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. View Deal

Alienware's m15 series gaming laptops are among the industry's top gaming PCs. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time. It houses a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. There's a 256GB SSD on board for fast file transfers and storage.

In our Alienware m15 review, we praised its beautiful design and comfortable customizable keyboard. We rate the Alienware m15 4 out of 5 stars for its good overall and gaming performance.

Our review unit had a 10th Gen Intel CPU and easily juggled just about everything we threw at it without a hiccup. The laptop in this deal boasts Intel's latest 11th Gen processor so you can expect its performance to be on par if not better.

Weighing in at 5.9 pounds, 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 inches) is on par with competing gaming laptops. It’s slightly heavier than both the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Scar G15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

In a nutshell, if you're on the hunt for an RTX 30 gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 is a solid buy.

Dell's deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.