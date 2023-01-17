AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to lowest price ever

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds out there. And for the first time ever since the holiday season, they're at their lowest price yet.

Right now, you can get the AirPods 2 for $199 at Verizon. They normally cost $249, so that's $50 off and the cheapest price they've ever fallen to. This is one of best headphone deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pick them up now for their lowest price ever.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds succeed the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Apple deals don't typically last too long, so be sure to jump on this AirPods Pro 2 deal while you still can.