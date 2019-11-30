Add a second screen to your laptop for just $109 with this Cyber Monday steal

It may only be the day after Black Friday, but we're already seeing some competitive Cyber Monday deals. Today, you can pick up a Lepow 15.6-inch portable display for only $109, saving $60.
Lepow 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $169 now $109
You can pick up this solid portable monitor for just $109. This is a great deal for users looking for a second screen to give their crowded desktop breathing room for apps, files and tasks.View Deal
The monitor features both USB-C and HDMI ports, a Full HD IPS screen, and an integrated smart cover equipped with a stand. It even supports HDR for media content.
Set up is plug-and-play for Windows 10, macOS and mobile devices with USB-C output support. macOS users who do not already own a SideCar compatible iPad should find the Lepow's price appealing. You could buy 2 of these portable displays, and the price would be less than buying the cheapest iPad deal of the season.
If you're looking for more functionality, visit our best Cyber Monday deal page and best Amazon Cyber Monday deal hub to check out the latest peripherals or even a new laptop.
