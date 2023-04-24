Act fast! The new iPad 10 just crashed to lowest price yet on Amazon

The iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people and makes a great gift for any occasion. If you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas, the iPad 10 is one to consider. Right now, the 2022 iPad 10th generation tablet is down to $399 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. it normally costs $449, so that's $50 in savings and its lowest price on Amazon to date. This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen this year.

Amazon also offers the iPad 10th generation case (opens in new tab)starting from $9 ($4 off). It's one of the best iPad accessories to buy for protection from everyday wear and tear.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad 10 and rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars. They note that its design is sleeker and its bezels are slimmer than its predecessor. They also liked its fast A14 Bionic processor and long battery life with upgraded to 5G cellular support.

The iPad 2022 notched a multi-score score of 4,400 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat its predecessor which landed on a multi-score score of 3,387. With a weight of 1.06 and 0.28 inches thin, the cellular model 2022 iPad is thinner and lighter than the 9th gen cellular iPad (1.09 pounds, 0.29 inches).

If you're a power-user, you may want to opt for the cellular model iPad Pro. It features Apple zippy M2 chip alongside Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

As with all Apple deals, this one likely won't last too long so we recommend you act fast.