Act fast! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now at its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE just got a huge $220 cut for Prime Day, bringing it down to the lowest ever price of just $479.

This unlocked 5G phone packs all of the premium specs you expect from Samsung’s Galaxy lineage, such as a massive OLED screen with buttery smooth refresh rate, 32MP front facing camera and so much more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked): was $700 now $489 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already one of the best values on the smartphone market at its full retail price. With a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, it's virtually impossible to pass up this phone with a $220 discount! View Deal

As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review , we have a lot of love for this phone — giving it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. From the bright, vivid 120Hz display and impressive battery life to the versatile triple camera and speedy performance, the FE has it all.

Plus, you can pick from a whole range of colors to match your personality. And the best bit? This was already offering great value for money at its MSRP. But now, with a discount this big, it’s an absolute steal!