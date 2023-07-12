Act fast! Get Grubhub+ free for one year or lose hundreds of dollars

Holy free delivery! Perhaps one of the best Prime Day 2023 deals has dropped out of the blue, allowing Amazon Prime members to get 1-year free of Grubhub+ membership, alongside $15 free on your next delivery of anything over $25. You're probably wondering what even is Grubhub+, but it is the company's premium subscription service that offers free delivery for eligible restaurants if the order is more than $12.

Alongside this, you will occasionally get free food, membership-exclusive deals and an on-time delivery guarantee that will offer $5 of credit if it is delivered late. This is an extremely compelling offer, as deliver fees are often the most expensive part of ordering food, and this can ensure that you get a whole year without having to worry. Considering you could pay hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on delivery fees if you frequently purchase takeout, this could be the most money you save during Prime Day season.

Grubhub+: $9:99/month 1-year free @ Grubhub

Prime Members can receive one whole year of Grubhub+ for free, providing access to free delivery on orders above $12 and a guarantee that late delivered food will come with at least $5 of credit. Receiving free delivery is perhaps Prime Day's most mouthwatering deal yet, and you won't want to miss your chance on this one. Claimers also get $15 free on their first order of $25 or more.

To be clear, this means a $120 value, alongside the $15 on your first order of $25 or more, just for being a Prime member. Many Prime Day deals offer incredible discounts, but they all revolve around spending money to begin with. This is one of the few that is something you should absolutely redeem regardless of who you are. Every single Prime member absolutely needs to get this amazing Grubhub deal as soon as possible.

The one caveat is that this free delivery only applies to restaurants that are compatible with Grubhub+. Grubhub's website claims that more than 30,000 restaurants in 500+ cities feature this compatibility, which means you'll have quite a few things to work with, but it might be a good idea to check anyway before getting this deal. Either way, it's completely free so you won't be losing anything.

