Acer’s gaming Chromebook just hit its lowest price ever

Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is the laptop maker's first gaming Chromebook. It's also one of the best Windows laptop alternatives around.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for just $549 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $100 off its normal price of $649 and of course the lowest price ever for this newly released cloud gaming notebook. Sweetening the deal, Best Buy is tossing in a free SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse (valued at $50) and Webroot Internet Security With Antivirus Protection (valued at $30).

This is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get this holiday season.

Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is a top-rated Chromebook optimized for Nvidia's GeForce Now top tier cloud gaming. It's also one of the best for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a capable PC. It features a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For fast file transfers and storage, it's configured with a 256GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Acer Chromebook 516 GE reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Owners happy with their purchase like its powerful, snappy performance, fantastic display, reliable Wi-Fit 6E, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. The laptop's build quality and comfortable, responsive keyboard were also a hit among owners.

Whether you want to surprise someone special or upgrade your laptop, you can't go wrong with the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. At just under $550, it's an excellent value for the price.