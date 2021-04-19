Acer TravelMate P2 with 11th Gen Intel now just £579 in huge laptop deal

Cheap as chips without sacrificing too much in the performance department — this is the key test of a good laptop deal, and Acer nailed it with this TravelMate P2 price cut .

For a limited time at Currys PC World, you can pick up this 15-inch laptop with 11th gen Intel Core i5 power for just £579.

Acer TravelMate P2: was £649 now £579 @ Currys PC World

Surprisingly portable for a 15-inch laptop (it's literally there in the name), the TravelMate P2 has a gorgeous 1080p display up top, 13-hour battery life and the power combo of an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

You see, the cheapest prices may look shockingly good, but the compromises made under the bonnet are sometimes too much for anyone to recommend. Not here, though.

Acer packed this slim (19.9mm) and lightweight (1.8kg) chassis with everything you need to be productive or enjoy yourself on the go. Up top is a vivid 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution for all your binge-watching needs.

On the bottom is a generously sized trackpad and chiclet keyboard for working hard, and all of that effort is kept at a lightning pace with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and all your apps/files load quickly on the 512GB NVMe SSD. Plus, what would a laptop like this be without a good battery life? Rated to last 13 hours, this will do you well for the long run.