Acer Swift X with RTX 3050 Ti is $300 off in early Black Friday deal — get it before it sells out

Looking for a mind-blowing Black Friday laptop deal? I've got one for ya! Check out the Acer Swift X! Imagine our surprise when we saw that it's nearly $300 off its original price.

Note: Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops. For the best deals so far, browse our Black Friday laptop deals hub.

Acer Swift X Black Friday laptop deal

If you're a content creator seeking a capable laptop that can handle your graphics intensive workflows, but you don't want to shell out too much of your hard-earned money, the Acer Swift X is the laptop for you.

The Acer Swift X in this incredible early Black Friday deal, coming in at only $773 on Amazon (down from $1,069) (opens in new tab), comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS display. Connections should be a breeze thanks to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

You'll also enjoy Amazon Alexa integration, which lets you ask Alexa to check your calendar, play music, create lists, ask questions, read the news, and more.

Security-minded users will appreciate the biometric fingerprint reader that is connected with Windows Hello sign-in.

Although it's packed with powerful internals, the Acer Swift X is relatively lightweight at just 3.06 pounds. Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 port (Type-A), a headset jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), HDMI 2.0, and a DCI-in jack for AC adapter.

This deal won't last long, so snag it while it's still $300 off.