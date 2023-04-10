Acer Swift 3 with Intel Evo Core i7 CPU drops to just under $800

Good news if you're looking for a 14-inch laptop under $800. Currently, the Acer Swift 3 is on sale for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Previously $1,049, that's $250 in savings, the second lowest price we've seen for this 12th Gen Intel laptop.

By comparison, it's $400 cheaper than the Intel Core i7 Acer Swift 3 OLED (opens in new tab). In terms of value for the price, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 Laptop: $1,049 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo-powered laptop. This machine packs a 14-inch 1440p display, Intel Evo Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

Acer's Swift 3 is Intel Evo-powered and one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for an everyday laptop. It packs powerful, snappy performance, and all-day battery life into a sleek, portable design.

The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) display and is powered by an Intel Evo Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. This configuration ensures quick, responsive performance when you're running multiple apps at once. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe Graphics and an ample 512GB SSD.

In our Acer Swift 3 review, we liked its speedy performance and lightweight, subtle design. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU which effortlessly handles day-to-day tasks like emails, Netflix binge-watching, documents, and school work. The laptop in this deal packs a newer 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7, so we expect to be on par with its predecessor.

At 12.6 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches with a weight 2.8 pounds, the Swift 3 is super portable. It's on par the the HP Spectre x360 14 (2.5 pounds, 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches) Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) and HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches). Despite its portable size, the Acer Swift 3 packs plenty of ports. It has 1 x USB Type-C port, 2 x USB-Type A ports, 1x HDMI port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Now just under $800, the Acer Swift 3 gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. There's no telling when this deal ends, so don't hesitate too long.