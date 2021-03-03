Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 2060 GPU drops below £1,000 in epic gaming laptop deal

As new gaming laptops arrive sporting RTX 30 series graphics, older models with beefy graphics cards are seeing deep price cuts. But in a sea of deals, this one is our favourite.

This Acer Nitro 5 packs a powerful RTX 2060 GPU and is now £150 off, which brings the price down to just £999.97 .

Acer Nitro 5: was £1,149.97 now £999.97 @ Box.co.uk

This configuration sports a 15.6-inch display up to with 120Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

As you can read in our Acer Nitro 5 review , we are big fans of what the team has done here in making strategic compromises to maximize power at a budget.

So long as you can look past the slightly dim display and not-so-great keyboard, you get something seriously good with plenty of I/O for monitors and gaming keyboards, to bypass those problems!

Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa Core Processor, dedicated GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Bringing it under a grand puts this in an interesting place — a mid-range tier price point for something that sports some more expensive parts like the powerful GPU. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a good rig on-the-go, or you’re a new starter with money burning in your pocket, this is a good option.