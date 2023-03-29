Acer Chromebook Spin 714 deal drops our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook to $499

The 12th Gen Intel Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is among our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. If you're a remote worker, student or teacher looking for a Chromebook with some oomph, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (opens in new tab) for just $499. This premium Chromebook normally costs $729, so that's $230 in savings. It's one the lowest prices we've seen for this Chrome OS-powered Acer laptop.

Out of all the Chromebook deals we've tracked so far this year, this is one of the best.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $230 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Flexible hinges makes it easy to convert from laptop to tablet to tent mode as needed. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is our favorite Chromebook and one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a stunning 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for immersive viewing in laptop and tablet modes. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz Intel EVO Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There's a speedy 256GB solid state drive on board for fast transfers and ample storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review , we praise its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. After thorough testing, the Chromebook Spin 714 earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. It's the Editor's Choice Chromebook.

During testing, the Chromebook Spin 714's performance never waivered. We opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus (opens in new tab) movie in the background. While typing away in Google Docs there was no sign of lag.

Design-wise, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue, aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around. Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for it with ample connectivity options. It supplies you with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a Mac or Windows alternative, we highly recommend the Acer Chromebook Spin 714.