Acer Chromebook Spin 714 crashes to record low price of $479 for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is just $479 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $729, so that's $250 off its normal price. It's the lowest price ever for this 12th Gen Intel Core-powered laptop. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is the best Chromebook to buy. It combines the latest Intel processing power with Google's efficient ChromeOS.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core

i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM,

Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is our favorite Chromebook and one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It features a stunning 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for immersive viewing in laptop and tablet modes. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz Intel EVO Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There's a speedy 256GB solid state drive on board for fast transfers and ample storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review , we praise its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. After thorough testing, the Chromebook Spin 714 earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. It's the Editor's Choice Chromebook.

Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for its with ample connectivity options. It supplies you with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a Mac or Windows alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid buy.

Cyber Monday 2022 continues to offer excellent holiday savings on laptops. For more of today's best deals, visit our Cyber Monday 2022 hub.