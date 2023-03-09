Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen CPU dips to $399

The 2022 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is one of the more affordable 2-in-1 laptops out there. Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally costs $549, so that's $150 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Acer laptop.

If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, this Chromebook deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $$399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5125C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 packs AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processing power for multitasking. The laptop's 360-degree convertible hinge configures into several modes. Conveniently present or share your screen for collaborative projects even when space is limited. The laptop on sale features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5125C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Acer rates the Spin 514's battery life at 10 hours.

In our Acer Chromebook 514 Spin hands-on review, we were impressed by its military-grade durability and 1080p webcam. Featuring temporal noise reduction technology and a blue glass filter, it produces clearer images and minimizes light flares. Our reviewer's self portrait was sharp and had no visual noise despite being taken in a low-light environment. During real-world use, the Chromebook Spin 514 was a joy to type on given its excellent key travel. Our reviewer heard a satisfying click with every actuation.

In terms of design, the Chromebook 514 has a couple of things going for it. First of all, it's fanless which means it runs silent even during heavy tasks. Secondly, it's military-grade durable which means it can withstand extreme conditions.

At 3 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Spin 514 is lightweight enough to carry around. For such a portable laptop, the Chromebook Spin 514 offers an ample array of ports. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, 1 x HDMI port and a headphone jack.

At $399, the Acer Chromebook 514 is a solid buy if you're looking for a versatile machine under $400.