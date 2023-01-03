Acer 144hz portable monitor hits lowest price ever in Amazon New Year deal

If you're looking for a portable monitor for your laptop to improve your productivity, this deal is for you. Right now, you can get the Aopen Fire Legend PG7 Series Portable Monitor (opens in new tab) for $249.99 at Amazon. It usually retails for $380, so that's $130 in savings — its biggest discount yet.

We're just days into the new year and this is one of the best monitor deals we've spotted so far.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aopen Fire Legend Portable Monitor: $380 $250 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on Acer's Aopen Fire Legend PG7 series portable monitor. Free yourself from the desk with this 16-inch FHD IPS portable monitor with USB-C connectivity. The thin and light design, Mini HDMI connection, and G-sensor automatic screen rotation functionality makes this monitor perfect for doing business on-the-go.

The Aopen Fire Legend PG7 series display by Acer is one of the best portable monitors around. Packed with USB-C and Mini HDMI ports, it lets you easily extend your computer display or connect to a camera, smartphone, and other devices.

It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 8ms response. This ensures ultra-smooth viewing with and lower input lag whether you're gaming or streaming content. With plenty of connectivity options and G-sensor automatic screen rotation, the Fire Legend PG7 portable monitor is deal for getting things done on-the-go.

Though we didn't review this portable monitor, it has a product rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers praise its ease of use and bright, vivid display.

In terms of I/O connectivity, this portable monitor supplies you with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x Micro-USB and a speaker + audio output. Transfer video, sound, and power over a single cable. Keep in mind that to display video signals via Type-C, the source device needs to support DP-Alt mode. USB Type-C video works with laptops and smartphones that support USB Type-C video output.

At 2 pounds 14 x 0.42 x 8.94-inches, the Fire Legend PG7 series portable monitor is travel-friendly. Its lightweight, ultra-slim design fits into a bag and backpack with minimal effort.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Aopen Fire Legend is a wise choice if you're in the market for a portable second monitor.