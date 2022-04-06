A new Tomb Raider is on the horizon -- what we know

At the Unreal Engine 5 launch this week, Crystal Dynamics' Dallas Dickinson revealed that the game studio is developing the next installment of Tomb Raider.

Dickinson stated, "This new engine translates into next level storytelling and gameplay experiences...Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity, and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience, that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise."

Crystal Dynamics also tweeted about the upcoming Tomb Raider installment, but no firm details on timing just yet.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZcApril 5, 2022 See more

With no release date in sight, you could replay the trilogy that was kicked off in 2013 with Tomb Raider, also by Crystal Dynamics, followed by Rise of the Tomb Raider (opens in new tab) and concluded by Eidos-Montreal with Shadow of the Tomb Raider (opens in new tab) in 2018. Otherwise, there's no shortage of great PC games this year to help tide you over.

If you want to catch the full Unreal Engine 5 launch event you can watch it on YouTube.

Via Neowin