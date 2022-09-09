A Minecraft-style crypto school just launched in the metaverse — play, learn, and earn NFTs

As we reported in April, crypto hardware wallet leader Ledger teamed up with The Sandbox, a popular metaverse platform, to set up an education hub in the simulated social world.

At the time, it was just a concept. Now, it's a reality. Not only did the Ledger team set up shop in The Sandbox, but it launched a Minecraft-style school that gamifies cryptocurrency education. Players can learn about the blockchain, and its perils, while earning NFTs along the way — and they don't need a crypto wallet to get started.

Ledger's Minecraft-style 'School of Block'

The Minecraft-inspired education hub is called "School of Block," a nod to the blockchain, a technology that serves as the underlying engine behind many crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs.

Ledger and SandBox (Image credit: Future)

According to a Ledger rep, School of Block throws gamers into fun challenges that teach them how to protect themselves from rising crypto scams. It's a gamified twist to education that teaches users how to be "metaverse ready." Although Web 3.0 is brimming with innovative protocols that could cause an explosive change in our society, the space is also crawling with cybercriminals who take advantage of ill-informed users. As such, with School of Block, Ledger discovered a fun, interactive way to teach the masses about the dangers of the crypto world.

On top of diving into challenges that heighten your crypto knowledge, you'll go on a series of adventures to earn exclusive NFTs. Sweet!

As mentioned, School of Block is launching in The SandBox, a blockchain-based game fueled with a token called SAND. Users can get SAND from cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase (opens in new tab) — and use it to purchase NFTs, including real estate plots in the metaverse. Users can trade these simulated lands on OpenSea (an NFT marketplace).

Ledger is no stranger to helping people stay secure in the crypto world. The company offers popular hardware wallets such as the Ledger Nano S Plus and the Ledger Nano X, which lets users fortify the proverbial security walls that surround their treasured digital assets.

Interested in playing School of Block? Click here.