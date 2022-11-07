You can now buy a Chromebook for just $79 — that’s the best early Black Friday deal so far

Right now, you can pick up HP’s Chromebook 11 for just $79 (opens in new tab). If you’re looking for a dirt cheap laptop in the Black Friday sales , this is probably the lowest price you will find.

Arguably one of the best budget Chromebooks you can buy right now, the HP Chromebook 11 just got a helluva lot cheaper thanks to this humongous saving in Walmart’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

HP Chromebook 11 deal

This huge Black Friday Chromebook deal takes $180 off the HP Chromebook 11 (11A-NB0013DX) — its biggest markdown yet. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.6-GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing, and managing emails.

So, let's answer the obvious question that comes with a super cheap Chromebook like this: who is it actually for? Chances are a lot of you are looking at that spec list and expressing some concern, but ask yourself what you use your laptop for.

If you need something for gaming or processor-heavy tasks, then this is not the one for you. But if your answer to this question is basic productivity and casual entertainment like going down YouTube wormholes, then this is actually good enough for all of that.

It's why I would confidently call this a great laptop for students, as it's a top-notch essay jotter with all the connectivity you need to plug this into some speakers for a house party. Not only that, but the 11.6-inch HD display is fine for binge-watching.

Pair that with 32GB of storage and 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage, and you have all you need for creating documents, web browsing, and streaming videos. Plus, Google's lightweight ChromeOS ensures near-instant startups and snappy performance.

With a weight of 2.4 pounds and measuring 7.6 x 11.2 x 0.7 inches, the HP Chromebook 11 is super portable. It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (0.8 inches thick, 2.8 pounds) and nearly on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds).

For connecting peripherals, the Chromebook 11 supplies you with a USB 2.0 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for storing and transferring files.

Simply put, the HP Chromebook 11 is an affordable option if you want a small, basic laptop for casual use. As for who can buy this, it's available in Walmart's kind of confusing Black Friday sale, so let me explain.

Right now, it is available to Walmart+ (opens in new tab) users — a $ 79-a-year subscription that gets you additional perks like free delivery and Paramount+. As for everyone else who doesn't want to cough up for the sub, you'll have to wait until 7 p.m. ET to get it.