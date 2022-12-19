7 Best White Elephant and Secret Santa gifts under $50 they'll love

Looking for last minute white elephant gifts or stocking stuffers under $50? You've come to the right source. We've hand-selected a mix of fun and practical holiday gifts for friends, family and co-workers.

One great gift idea to consider is the Logitech K380 Portable Wireless Keyboard for $29 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Perfect for anyone, it comes in a range of fun colors and fits in just about any backpack or purse. It lets users enjoy portable and comfortable typing from anywhere. It pairs seamlessly via Bluetooth with Android, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV and more. Simply put, this compact keyboard is a nifty gadget your gift recipient will actually use.

And that's just one of many last minute gifts you still have time to snag. From an out of this world moon lamp to a must-have laptop accessory, see our last minute white elephant gift ideas below.

Himalyan Glow's 3D Galaxy Moon Lamp is sure to bring a smile to your gift recipient's face. This mesmerizing glowing sphere of soft light makes a great decorative piece and night light. Touching the metal ring switch to any of 16 colors. It ships with a remote control to lets users manage color and dim the light. The Galaxy Moon Lamp's built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours.

Logitech's Logitech K380 portable wireless keyboard is a practical gift. It pairs within seconds to Bluetooth-enabled devices like Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV. Users can easily search for content to watch on Apple TV or quickly turn a tablet into a laptop and type away anywhere.

For just under $20, the My Arcade Go Gamer Classic is a mini retro handheld gaming device. It's loaded with 300 fun and easy to play video games including puzzles, soccer, tennis and much more. It's powered by 3 AAA batteries (not included).

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a jam-packed tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series. Adventure through three iconic classics and enjoy all-new old-school fun with this stylish handheld system.

This Halo: Infinite phone and controller holder makes a great white elephant gift. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. Mando's hands fit any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

LapGear's Home Office Lap Desk provides comfortable productivity when you're typing from the sofa or your favorite comfy chair. It's comfortable work surface fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6-inches, has a built-in mouse pad and phone slot. Versatile by design, it also works great as a bed desk or tv tray.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

What is a white elephant gift?

The white elephant gift exchange is a popular Christmas party game. Played among family, friends and co-workers, it a fun alternative to the traditional secret Santa gift exchange in which participants are assigned a person to give to a gift to.

To play the white elephant gift game, each person brings a wrapped present to the festivities and draws a number. Whoever draws the number “1” chooses a gift to unwrap. The person who draws the number “2” can either choose a wrapped gift to open or take the unwrapped gift from the first person.

Should they take the unwrapped gift, that person gets to choose another present to unwrap. The person who draws number “3” can then choose to take any of the previously unwrapped gifts or a new gift from the pile, and so on. At the end of the game, everyone ends up with a gift they want.