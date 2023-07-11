5 best Prime Day Asus gaming laptop deals

By Rami Tabari
published

Asus makes quality gaming laptops — here are its best deals for Prime Day

Asus ROG Strix G16 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day is here and we're seeing some great and not-so-great deals all around the web, even outside of Amazon. You can find some of the best Prime Day laptop deals right here, including five of the best Asus gaming laptops.

If you want a quality gaming laptop that's as stylish as it is powerful, then look no further than the products below.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with this stellar gaming laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14: $1399

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14: $1399 $799 @ Best Buy
Save $600 on the the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14. At this price, it's one of the best gaming laptops you can get. This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p 144Hz display. 

View Deal
Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1299

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1299 $859 @ Amazon
Save $440 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 with this epic gaming laptop tablet deal. Yes, this is a tablet. It packs a 13.4-inch, 120Hz display, an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The eGPU is sold separately (THAT MEANS NO GRAPHICS) -- Read before you buy. It's currently $1499 @ Amazon.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $2049

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $2049 $1499 @ Amazon
Save $550 on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with this massive gaming laptop deal. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 240Hz display, an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399,

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399, $1,179 @ B&H
Save $220 on the TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4060 GPU. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and 4.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8Gb of dedicated memory and 512GB SSD.

View Deal

In my Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J) review, I was impressed by the keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. Those some of the key pillars that make a great gaming laptop.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 is still quite the beast, packing great performance and battery life in a tight design, but it falls short with its display and graphics. It's hard to beat that price, though.

We never got around to fully reviewing the Asus TUF Gaming A15, but we thoroughly enjoyed our hands-on with it. Unfortunately, we noticed that the display wasn't very colorful. That seems to be a trend with Asus gaming laptops.

We reviewed an older version of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 and we thought it was a great option for aspiring e-sports gamers thanks to its high-refresh rate display, comfortable keyboard and incredible performance.

In our Asus ROG Flow Z13 review, we loved its slick design and comfortable keyboard, but because of its eGPU, it can get a bit pricey. You have to buy it separately, so keep that in mind. It's currently $1499 @ Amazon.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.