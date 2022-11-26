15-inch Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $350 off in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular, with the Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 now available for $1,649 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

That's a whole $350 off from the original price tag. We would be hesitant recommending this laptop for its original cost, but with this solid discount, you're getting enough power to run some of the biggest AAA games out there with high framerates.

The Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 is packed with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel i9-12900H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage space, and a 15.6-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate. This is more than enough power to handle heavy gaming, and the laptop is still quite a bit under $2,000.

We expect you'll be able to play every modern AAA game with this beast, and although you might not manage to get them all running at max graphic settings with high framerates, it should get pretty close under most circumstances, especially since the processor in this laptop is a powerful one.

