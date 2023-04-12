Surprise Apple deal takes a massive $300 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1

The Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 is one of the best tablets to buy if you want laptop power in a portable device. Right now, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 with 5G support for $999 (opens in new tab) at Woot. This version normally costs $1299, so that's a massive $300 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for it and one of the best iPad deals out there.

As an alternative, you can get the Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 for $899 ($200 off) at Amazon.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1: $1,299 $999 @ Woot

At $300 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 is down to a stellar price. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the most powerful big screen tablets around. Pair it with an optional Apple Magic Keyboard or Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and it easily replaces your laptop. It also supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for sketching, drawing and note-taking.

The iPad Pro in this deal packs a 12.9-inch Retina XDR Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review, we found its bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis impressive. In tests, its ridiculously fast M1 processor was astonishing. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same aluminum, thin-bezel design as its predecessor. At 1.5 pounds and 0.25-inches thin, it's lightweight enough for everyday carry.

Simply put, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 is super-portable, fast, and lasts up to 11 hours on a full charge. It's a solid buy if you're in the market for a tablet that doubles as a laptop.

Woot deals typically sell out fast, so we recommend you grab this fantastic iPad Pro deal while you still can.