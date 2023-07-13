11 Best Prime Day gaming deals 2023: Up to 67% off HyperX headsets and more

The best Prime Day gaming deals slash up to 67% off HyperX headsets, keyboards, mice, and microphones. So if you need some new gaming gear, you still have time to shop Amazon's sale.

One monumental deal offers the HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset for just $49 at checkout via Amazon's on page coupon. It normally costs $149, so that's $100 in savings and the lowest price ever for this HyperX headset.

In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise the headset's superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. Overall, we rate the HyperX II Wireless 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.

That's just one of the astonishing Prime Day deals on HyperX gaming gear going on at Amazon. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Best Prime Day gaming deals on HyperX gear

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: $149 $49 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Save $100 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC and PS4|PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: $79 $59 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core. This wireless gaming headset features a lightweight design with soft, breathable ear cushions and an adjustable steel slider headband for a comfy, custom fit. With 40mm drivers, enhanced bass, and a noise-canceling mic, the Cloud Stinger Core lets you immerse yourself in gameplay and enjoy crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5 and PC and provides up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge.

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. The HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming HeadsetPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

HyperX QuadCast S Mic: $159 $119 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the HyperX QuadCast S. This premium USB- condensor microphone greatly enhances your vocals for gaming, streaming, and podcasts. It features RGB lighting, an anti-vibration shock mount, a pop filter, gain control. The HyperX QuadCast S works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

HyperX QuadCast Mic: $139 $89 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the HyperX QuadCast microphone. One of the best condenser mics for streamers, podcasters, and gamers, it delivers impressive quality sound. It features an anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and convenient tap-to-mute button. The HyperX QuadCast works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

HyperX DuoCast Mic: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condensor Microphone. In our HyperX DuoCast review, we gave it a high rating out 4 out of 5 stars. We praised the mic's sturdy build, excellent stand and shock mount as well as good audio reproduction. We were also fond of its fun RGB lighting and accompanying Ngenity app. It's a wise investment if you're looking for a durable high quality mic for podcasting, Twitch streaming and vocal recording. It works with PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Editor's Choice HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical keyboard. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we praise its petite, unique design, comfortable key switches and dazzling RGB lighting. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and is perfectly portable design.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Gaming Mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: $79 $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Naruto Gaming Headset: $110 $55 @ HP

Save 50% on the Limited Edition HyperX Cloud Alpha (Naruto) gaming headset. It features an over-ear closed back design, 50mm drivers and convenient in-line audio controls. For just under $55, you get comfortable cozy ear cups and impressive sound quality. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and 3.5mm jack-enabled mobile devices.