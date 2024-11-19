The best Dell and Alienware Black Friday laptop deals so far

Refresh

Through Thursday, November 21, Best Buy has the Intel i7-powered Dell Inspiron 15 — with a respectable 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for just $529, which is $220 off the normal price of $749. We've been reviewing this popular 15-inch laptop for years. The 2024 version of the Inspiron 15 has a display big enough for streaming and comes with a few light tools for production, including one HDMI port, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, a microphone input, and a front-facing camera. It claims to have nine hours of battery life and a maximum brightness of 220 nits. It's the multi-tool of laptops, and at $529, a value for many users who aren't going to edit 4K video but need something to get work done on the go. (Image credit: Dell)

(Image credit: Dell) Right now, you can save $500 on a top-of-the-line XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of storage. It typically costs $2,199, but right now, it's $1,699. It's also got a touch display. Power is literally at your fingertips.

If monitoring deals this time of year can teach you anything, it's this: Sleeping on a sale may not be the wisest choice if you want to snag a laptop at a deep discount. To wit: The Dell Inspiron 16, which has an Intel Core 7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, and features Windows 11 Pro. A few days ago, it was as low as $769; as of this writing, it's back up to $1,099. Life moves fast, to quote Ferris Bueller. Fear not; there are many more deals on Dell laptops, and we're running them all down here. The deals you see above have all been updated with the most recent prices, reflecting our commitment to staying on top of the best sales to help you make the best decision this holiday season.

Save more than $500 on an Alienware m16 R2 through November 18 at the Dell Outlet. (Image credit: Dell) Dell has announced that deals of up to 17% off laptops are available at its outlet hub through Sunday night, November 18. This includes a $545 savings on a like-new, refurbished Alienware m16 R2. It's now $1,099, down from the original price of $1,645. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and our review of the gaming laptop observes that it "delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign." 👉 Visit the Dell Outlet for more Dell coupon codes on computers, monitors, and servers. Here's the fine print of this weekend's Dell Outlet sale:



Coupon offers are valid from 11/12/24 at 9:00 a.m. E.T. to 11/18/24 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Coupons may be valid with select other offers but not with other coupons. One per customer unless otherwise noted. One-time use only. Limited time, while supplies last. When purchasing an item, please copy the coupon code(s) below and redeem it at the checkout cart for a discount. Refurbished monitors and accessories include a 90-day warranty.

When reviewing the Dell G16 (7630), we called it a "master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." It really is the "greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price." Our review of the Dell XPS 13 (9350, 2024) noted that it "gets solid performance and graphics from its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, along with impressive battery life, impactful speakers, and a vivid Tandem OLED display option." We examined the Dell XPS 13 9345 laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip and determined that it "offers strong performance and a stellar battery life packed into an ultralight design, but that great chassis comes with sacrifices." Reviewing the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 with the Snapdragon X Plus chip, we found it "gets great performance and long battery life from the Snapdragon X Plus chipset, plus a few boons to its thermals and webcam."