The best Dell and Alienware Black Friday laptop deals so far
See the best Dell Black Friday deals of 2024
Dell Black Friday deals are available before Black Friday, a mere 10 days from now on November 29. Now is an opportune time to snag the year's lowest prices on top-rated Dell laptops, gaming PCs, business notebooks, monitors, and more.
Right now, save up to $600 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops and up to $800 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are also up to $1,030 off.
One featured deal drops the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop to as low as $379 ($250 off). If you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or remote work, the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent value.
So, if you're due for a new laptop, monitor, or early holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's early Black Friday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate, as these deals sell out quickly this time of year. Here are my recommended Dell deals, including laptops we’ve tested and rated.
Early Dell Black Friday deals
Laptops
During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.
This limited-time holiday deal knocks $200 off the Dell Inspiron 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro
Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $500 off during Dell's Black Friday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive.
Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Black Black Friday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage.
Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Gaming laptops
Now $200 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. Although we didn't test it, the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance as reviews from Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware found. Like most gaming laptops, battery life could be better. However, it's a solid gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $250 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
If you want a big screen and top-tier gaming performance, save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dim display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Dell Black Friday deals takes $400 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling.
Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Business laptops
Save $180 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Monitors
You can save $20 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports, and dual integrated 5W speakers.
Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4)
Save $300 on the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and features infinite contrast ratio, VESA adapter, DisplayHDR, and HDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,
Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) 1000-nit 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 175GHz refresh rate, 0.1ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Through Thursday, November 21, Best Buy has the Intel i7-powered Dell Inspiron 15 — with a respectable 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for just $529, which is $220 off the normal price of $749.
We've been reviewing this popular 15-inch laptop for years. The 2024 version of the Inspiron 15 has a display big enough for streaming and comes with a few light tools for production, including one HDMI port, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, a microphone input, and a front-facing camera.
It claims to have nine hours of battery life and a maximum brightness of 220 nits. It's the multi-tool of laptops, and at $529, a value for many users who aren't going to edit 4K video but need something to get work done on the go.
Right now, you can save $500 on a top-of-the-line XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of storage. It typically costs $2,199, but right now, it's $1,699. It's also got a touch display. Power is literally at your fingertips.
If monitoring deals this time of year can teach you anything, it's this: Sleeping on a sale may not be the wisest choice if you want to snag a laptop at a deep discount.
To wit: The Dell Inspiron 16, which has an Intel Core 7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, and features Windows 11 Pro. A few days ago, it was as low as $769; as of this writing, it's back up to $1,099.
Life moves fast, to quote Ferris Bueller.
Fear not; there are many more deals on Dell laptops, and we're running them all down here. The deals you see above have all been updated with the most recent prices, reflecting our commitment to staying on top of the best sales to help you make the best decision this holiday season.
Dell has announced that deals of up to 17% off laptops are available at its outlet hub through Sunday night, November 18.
This includes a $545 savings on a like-new, refurbished Alienware m16 R2. It's now $1,099, down from the original price of $1,645. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and our review of the gaming laptop observes that it "delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign."
👉 Visit the Dell Outlet for more Dell coupon codes on computers, monitors, and servers.
Here's the fine print of this weekend's Dell Outlet sale:
Coupon offers are valid from 11/12/24 at 9:00 a.m. E.T. to 11/18/24 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Coupons may be valid with select other offers but not with other coupons. One per customer unless otherwise noted. One-time use only. Limited time, while supplies last. When purchasing an item, please copy the coupon code(s) below and redeem it at the checkout cart for a discount. Refurbished monitors and accessories include a 90-day warranty.
Research is a key part of any buying decision. Peruse some of our recent Dell laptop reviews here:
When reviewing the Dell G16 (7630), we called it a "master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." It really is the "greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price."
Our review of the Dell XPS 13 (9350, 2024) noted that it "gets solid performance and graphics from its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, along with impressive battery life, impactful speakers, and a vivid Tandem OLED display option."
We examined the Dell XPS 13 9345 laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip and determined that it "offers strong performance and a stellar battery life packed into an ultralight design, but that great chassis comes with sacrifices."
Reviewing the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 with the Snapdragon X Plus chip, we found it "gets great performance and long battery life from the Snapdragon X Plus chipset, plus a few boons to its thermals and webcam."
Welcome to Laptop Mag's live hub for the best deals this Black Friday on Dell and Alienware gaming laptops, business laptops, monitors, and productivity laptops. Keep this page bookmarked as we update it throughout the holiday season to help you make the best possible buying decision.