Stop! The cheapest laptop deal on October Prime Day is right here

News
By Rami Tabari
published

The Asus VivoBook Go is only $159

Asus VivoBook Go deal
(Image credit: ASUS)

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day laptop deals. If you're looking for the cheapest laptop you can possibly buy on October Prime Day, it's going to be the Asus VivoBook Go.

You can get the Asus VivoBook Go 12 for just $159 at Amazon with Prime.

Asus VivoBook Go 12: $249

Asus VivoBook Go 12: $249 $159 @Amazon
Get one of the cheapest laptops on Prime Day right now. The Asus VivoBook Go 12 comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 11.6-inch display.

View Deal

Let's get the disclaimers out of the way. The Asus VivoBook Go 12 is a cheap laptop, not a good laptop. If you're looking for a laptop for your kid or your grandparent, this is likely a good choice. At least under the stipulation that they're going to use it primarily for web browsing. Otherwise, find something else.

The specs: Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 11.6-inch display. That's bottom of the barrel stuff, so don't expect much out of the VivoBook Go. The display doesn't even offer a 1080p resolution, and instead opts for 1366 x 768.

It also features Windows 11 in S mode, which you can escape, but it locks you into Windows-based apps, which is convenient if you're worried about the user exploring outside the relatively safe bounds of the Microsoft App Store.

If you need a quick and inexpensive holiday gift for your younger or older relatives, the Asus VivoBook Go 12 isn't a bad choice.

