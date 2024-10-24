Save up to $750 with these epic early Black Friday deals on Dell XPS laptops
Dell's XPS laptops are among the best you can buy
As we approach Black Friday next month, epic deals are popping up left and right. And fortunately, that means if you're in need of a new laptop, there's no need to wait for the actual Black Friday — especially not with these epics deals from Dell.
Dell's XPS laptops are some of the best options for personal use, whether you need a laptop to create documents or presentations for school or work, play games casually in your downtime, or surf the web for holiday gift ideas. Right now, you can save big on three unique XPS configurations, each with a different display size.
If one of the three discounted configurations below doesn't catch your eye, make sure you check out the other best early Black Friday laptop sales we've rounded up for more options.
Dell XPS 13: $1,999 $1,599 @ Dell
This deal from Dell knocks $400 off a fantastic laptop. This XPS 13 variant is equipped with a gorgeous 3K OLED touch display, a whopping 32GB of RAM to support tab hoarding habits, and Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU to deliver great performance and battery life.
Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2560 x 1600, 30-120Hz, 400-nit) OLED touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Dell XPS 14: $1,499 $999 @ Dell
Save $500 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration, equipped with one of Intel's newer Core Ultra 7 155H processors for great performance. Whether you need a laptop for school, work, or personal use, this sub-$1,000 gem is a reliable pick.
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, 60Hz, 500-nit) non-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Dell XPS 16: $3,144 $2,394 @ Dell
Epic deal! Save $750 on this Dell XPS 16 Copilot PC. It packs an impressive spec combo that'll make not only multitasking a breeze, but also casual gaming, thanks to its discrete GPU. On top of its top-notch internals, this laptop also features a stunning UHD+ OLED display.
Features: 16.3-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400, 60Hz, 400-nit) OLED touch display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
