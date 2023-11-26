Our favorite Dell XPS 15 gets hit with steep $500 discount for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up the Dell XPS 15 — one of the best all-around laptops.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 w/ RTX 4050 for $1,649 at Dell. In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review (different configuration), we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. That's our current favorite Dell XPS 15, all thanks to its great performance, slick design, and bumpin' audio. $500 off one of the best laptops is nothing to scoff at.

If I was in the market for a premium all-rounder laptop, this is the one I'd get.

Best Black Friday Dell XPS 15 deal