Our favorite budget laptop just got a refresh at CES 2025 — can it hold on to its top spot in 2025?

On Monday, Acer announced a refresh to its entire Swift Go line-up, which includes Laptop Mag's top budget laptop.

Acer kicked off CES 2025 this week by unveiling new and improved versions of the Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14 AI, and Swift Go 16 AI. All four models feature updated specs, including new Intel and AMD processors and OLED displays. We've praised the Swift Go's display in previous reviews, so it's nice to see Acer keeping a top-notch display on these budget-friendly laptops.

In fact, the 2024 version of the Acer Swift Go 14 is currently Laptop Mag's budget best laptop pick, thanks to its great performance and value. Could one of this year's Swift Go laptops steal that spot? We'll have to wait until our testing lab and reviewers can put them through their paces to find out, but here's a look at everything we know so far.

The Acer Swift Go 14 has consistently been one of Laptop Mag's top budget laptops thanks to a good balance of price and performance. It might not be the cheapest laptop you can buy, but it does deliver great value for your money. All four new models start under $1,000.

So, I'm glad to see Acer giving this line-up a refresh. The standard Swift Go 14 and 16 feature Intel Core Ultra 200H series CPUs, while the Swift Go 14 and 16 AI feature AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs. Both versions have the same starting prices, though, and the same spec options. So, if you want an Intel processor, go with the standard Swift Go. If you prefer AMD, go with the Swift Go AI.

Thanks to the neural processing unit (NPU) in Intel and AMD's latest chips, the new Swift Go laptops feature improved on-device AI performance. They come with a few AI apps and tools pre-installed, including Microsoft Copilot, Acer LiveArt 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, and Acer Purified View 2.0. PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView are apps that use AI to enhance voice and video calls, while LiveArt is an AI art app.

The design for the new Swift Go laptops is very similar to last year's but features an updated hinge that allows you to open the laptop a full 180 degrees.

The specs and prices for all four models are fairly similar, although there are a few differences:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-74) Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-73) Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T) Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) Starting price $899 $949 $899 $949 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Up to Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics Intel Arc graphics Intel Arc graphics Up to AMD Radeon 860M integrated graphics Up to AMD Radeon 860M integrated graphics RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Display 14-inch, up to 2880x1800 OLED 16-inch, up to 2880x1800 OLED 14-inch 3K or 2K OLED 16-inch 3K or 2K OLED

The Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 16 AI will be available in North America in April and the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 14 AI will arrive close behind in May.

The previous models from the Swift Go line-up certainly set the bar high, but if these new versions are anything like last year's, they'll be top contenders for our best budget laptop spot. Stay tuned for our full review to see how this year's Acer Swift Go performs and how it compares to the competition.