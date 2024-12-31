Get the MacBook Air 13 for a price that's just shy of its Black Friday discount

If my daily driver laptop were to kick the bucket, my next laptop would definitely be a MacBook. I go back and forth between a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro because both offer fantastic battery life and great performance, but the MacBook Air often leads the race for me because of its lightweight form factor.

For anyone who wants a MacBook Air for similar reasons, you'll be happy to know there's a pretty awesome deal on the new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. Right now, you can pick up a 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $899 at Amazon in any colorway you fancy. (The sleek Midnight colorway is hard to beat, though, in my professional opinion.)

With its lengthy battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is especially great for students and remote workers.

Our M3 MacBook Air 13 review shines a light on the laptop's bright display, satisfying keyboard, quiet and lightweight design, and strong overall performance. My personal favorite feature of this laptop is its impressive battery life. In the Laptop Mag battery test (which involves continuous web surfing over WiFi with the display set at 150 nits), the M3 MacBook Air 13 lasted over 15 hours.

With its lengthy battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is especially great for students and remote workers. That said, at just $899, it's a great daily driver laptop I'd recommend to anyone looking for a reliable device that'll last years under normal use.

This particular configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but if you don't tend to multitask often, you can spend even less by opting for this M3 MacBook Air 13 configuration with 8GB of RAM for only $799.

Or, to see more options, be sure to check out the best MacBook deals we've rounded up so far this month.

Today's best 13-inch MacBook Air M3 deal