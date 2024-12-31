Get the MacBook Air 13 for a price that's just shy of its Black Friday discount
Save $200 on one of the best laptops you can buy right now
If my daily driver laptop were to kick the bucket, my next laptop would definitely be a MacBook. I go back and forth between a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro because both offer fantastic battery life and great performance, but the MacBook Air often leads the race for me because of its lightweight form factor.
For anyone who wants a MacBook Air for similar reasons, you'll be happy to know there's a pretty awesome deal on the new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. Right now, you can pick up a 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $899 at Amazon in any colorway you fancy. (The sleek Midnight colorway is hard to beat, though, in my professional opinion.)
Our M3 MacBook Air 13 review shines a light on the laptop's bright display, satisfying keyboard, quiet and lightweight design, and strong overall performance. My personal favorite feature of this laptop is its impressive battery life. In the Laptop Mag battery test (which involves continuous web surfing over WiFi with the display set at 150 nits), the M3 MacBook Air 13 lasted over 15 hours.
With its lengthy battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is especially great for students and remote workers. That said, at just $899, it's a great daily driver laptop I'd recommend to anyone looking for a reliable device that'll last years under normal use.
This particular configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but if you don't tend to multitask often, you can spend even less by opting for this M3 MacBook Air 13 configuration with 8GB of RAM for only $799.
Today's best 13-inch MacBook Air M3 deal
This deal knocks $200 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, just $50 shy of its most recent Black Friday deal.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664), 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 chipset (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 16GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six speakers with force-cancelling woofers, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $899
Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen for the new M3 MacBook Air 13 is $849, just $50 less than this deal.
The cheaper alternative: The M3 MacBook Air 13 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage is only $799 at Best Buy.
Reviews: It might be a near-impossible task to find a bad review of Apple's MacBook Air line. These laptops are highly rated for their lightweight, slim design, exceptional battery life, and solid performance from the last-gen M3 chip. In our M3 MacBook Air review, we also positively noted its bright display, improved SSD speeds, and comfortable typing experience.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reliable daily driver laptop that's easy to travel with, lasts an entire work day and then some on a single charge, and can perform well with simple productivity tasks and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for something with more graphics-oomph, capable of video editing or running more demanding games. Take a look at the other best laptop deals we've rounded up for a few alternatives.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.