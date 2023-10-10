Prime Day CHERRY keyboard deals you can't afford to pass on
What do you get when you cross Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with CHERRY’s impressive catalog of keyboards? One hell of a saving on the best keyboards being made today, that’s what.
The mechanical keyboard maestros have thrown themselves into the fray this Prime Day, offering impressive discounts across a range of products – including some of the best gaming keyboards you’ll ever have the pleasure of using.
However, also included in the Prime Big Deal Days sales is my favorite keyboard of 2023 – the CHERRY KW X ULP. This ultra-thin mechanical wonder is outfitted with the same CHERRY ultra-low profile mechanical switches you’d find in premium gaming laptops like the Alienware m17 R5 and the MSI Titan GT77 HX.
Now, thanks to Prime Day October, you can treat your hands to a phenomenal typing experience for less, with the ultra-premium CHERRY KW X ULP on sale for just $203.
That’s not all either, there’s a whole selection of CHERRY’s top-flight claviers on sale too, including the budget-friendly Stream Desktop Combo for $39.99, the precision gaming CHERRY MX LP 2.1 keyboard for just $104.99! Let's take a look at everything else CHERRY has on offer, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
CHERRY KW 7100 MINI BT:
$59.99 $39.99 @ Amazon
Save $20 when you buy the CHERRY KW 7100 Mini BT this Prime Day! Featuring CHERRY SX scissor switches, the KW 7100 blurs the line between membrane keyboard and mechanical, delivering a satisfying tactile feedback with every press of a key.
CHERRY KW X ULP:
$249.99 $203 @ Amazon
Save $47 when you buy the ultra-premium KW X ULP wireless keyboard and unlock one of the finest typing experiences money can buy. CHERRY's ultra-low profile keyboard is fully mechanical, has four transmission channels, and dons one of the swankiest designs I've ever seen. It's my favorite keyboard of the year so far, and at this price it can't be bested.
CHERRY MX 2.0S:
$99.99 $71.99 @ Amazon
Save $18 by purchasing the CHERRY MX 2.0S this Prime Day and elevate your keyboard experience with CHERRY's iconic MX switches available in all colors. These switches are legendary in their comfort, performance, and responsiveness – ideal for work, gaming, and everything in between.
CHERRY MX LP 2.1:
$129.99 $104.99 @ Amazon
Save $25 on the CHERRY MX LP 2.1 compact wireless keyboard! Enjoy low-profile MX switch precision in a mix of styles with RGB back-lighting and multiple connection options – all of which promising fantastic responsiveness and a typing experience that just won't stop impressing.
CHERRY MX 8.2 TKL WIRELESS:
$179.99 $151.99 @ Amazon
Save $27 when you buy CHERRY's fantastic MX 8,2 TKL Wireless gaming keyboard during Prime Day sales! This tenkeyless deck is mechanical heaven in portable form, there's even an aluminum carrying case to keep it safe on your journeys. With RGB back-lighting, the classic MX Red switches installed, and fine-tuned for optimal gaming performance, the MX 8.2 TKL Wireless keyboard is everything and more for the digital nomad with a gaming itch they can't ditch.
CHERRY Stream Desktop Combo:
$58 $39.99 @ Amazon
Save $22 when you grab the CHERRY Stream Desktop Combo! This mouse and keyboard bundle will shock you with its quality keyboard and precision mouse – especially with their near silent switches and comfort. If you're buying on a budget and have space to fill at your desk, this package has everything you need to raise your peripheral game without putting you out a pretty penny.
