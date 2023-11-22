HP Chromebook for $79 is the best laptop to gift your least favorite relative

By Rami Tabari
published

Get an 11-inch Chromebook for 67% off

hp chromebook 11 black friday deal
(Image credit: HP)

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a laptop capable of web-browsing at the absolute minimum and want to save as much money as possible, we have a deal for you.

Save the most money buying a laptop by getting the HP Chromebook 11 for just $79 at Newegg. You're not going to find a cheaper laptop on Black Friday. However, if you're looking for a better balanced laptop, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, making it more than suitable for low-level tasks without low-level load times.

Otherwise, get the HP Chromebook 11 while you still can.

Black Friday HP Chromebook 11 deal

HP Chromebook 11: $244

HP Chromebook 11: $244 $79 @ Newegg
Overview: Get one of the cheapest laptops on discount for Black Friday.

Features: 11-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 16GB of storage.

Release date: 2019

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a laptop on Black Friday. 

Alternative: Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon

Reviews: The HP Chromebook 11 G4 delivers a solid keyboard and good sound for a low price, but other systems have longer battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★

Buy if: You want the cheapest possible laptop. You like Chromebooks. You are web-browsing. You have simple needs and tasks to complete.

Don't buy if: You can't deal with load times. You want a Windows laptop. You care about your family enough to get them a better laptop than this.

View Deal
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.