HP Chromebook for $79 is the best laptop to gift your least favorite relative

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a laptop capable of web-browsing at the absolute minimum and want to save as much money as possible, we have a deal for you.

Save the most money buying a laptop by getting the HP Chromebook 11 for just $79 at Newegg. You're not going to find a cheaper laptop on Black Friday. However, if you're looking for a better balanced laptop, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, making it more than suitable for low-level tasks without low-level load times.

Otherwise, get the HP Chromebook 11 while you still can.

Black Friday HP Chromebook 11 deal