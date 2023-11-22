HP Chromebook for $79 is the best laptop to gift your least favorite relative
Get an 11-inch Chromebook for 67% off
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a laptop capable of web-browsing at the absolute minimum and want to save as much money as possible, we have a deal for you.
Save the most money buying a laptop by getting the HP Chromebook 11 for just $79 at Newegg. You're not going to find a cheaper laptop on Black Friday. However, if you're looking for a better balanced laptop, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, making it more than suitable for low-level tasks without low-level load times.
Otherwise, get the HP Chromebook 11 while you still can.
Black Friday HP Chromebook 11 deal
HP Chromebook 11:
$244 $79 @ Newegg
Overview: Get one of the cheapest laptops on discount for Black Friday.
Features: 11-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 16GB of storage.
Release date: 2019
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a laptop on Black Friday.
Alternative: Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon
Reviews: The HP Chromebook 11 G4 delivers a solid keyboard and good sound for a low price, but other systems have longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★
Buy if: You want the cheapest possible laptop. You like Chromebooks. You are web-browsing. You have simple needs and tasks to complete.
Don't buy if: You can't deal with load times. You want a Windows laptop. You care about your family enough to get them a better laptop than this.
