Gamers! This Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4070 deal is a steal on Prime Day October

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day gaming laptop deals. If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with this Acer Predator Helios 16 deal.

You can get the Acer Predator Helios 16 with RTX 4070 for $1,449 at Amazon.

Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4070: $1,899 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $450 on the Acer Predator Helios 16. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 4070 GPU.

While we haven't properly reviewed the Acer Predator Helios 16, it has the specs to back up its price. We're talking a Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display.

Getting all that for $1,449 is a pretty solid deal if I've ever seen one. That should take you through most modern games on high settings. And if you turn those settings down, you can benefit from the high resolution combined with the high refresh rate.

Also, 16 inches of real estate is huge. You're not missing a single detail on that screen. To top it all off, you can actually get Alan Wake 2 for free thanks to the RTX 4070.

From what we can tell looking afar, the Acer Predator Helios 16 is a solid choice for most gamers based on the specs and price.