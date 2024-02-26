iPhone owners need to check out Anker's latest 15W Qi2 MagGo wireless chargers — launching today from MWC 2024

Anker, a brand closely associated with charging excellence and with a slew of fantastic products to back up that claim, has brought its MagSafe prowess to this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in a big way.

Not only is the brand launching a wave of new charging accessories to join its impressive MagGo lineup, but these devices are also among the first in the world to feature the Qi2 wireless charging standard — delivering a full 15W, fast charging experience.

MWC 2024: Anker MagGo Series

Ranging from the affordable Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Pad for just $21.99 (or £29.99 if you're in the UK) to the incredible all-in-one charging solution that is the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station for $109.99 (or £99.99 for those in the UK), this new lineup offers twice the charging speeds to customers of all budgets and use cases.

Anker's MagGo catalog includes the best MagSafe chargers, MagSafe power banks, and MagSafe charging stations we've seen to date, offering incredible Qi2 wireless charging at 15W. Let's take a closer look at some of the lineup to learn more.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Pad

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Pad: $21.99 @ Amazon, £29.99 @ Amazon Fantastic for phones, the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Pad is the pinnacle of simplicity, simply snap it on and enjoy 15W of Qi2 wireless charge direct to your device. Not only is Anker's wireless charger a fantastic companion for iPhone and AirPod, but it won't impede your comfort thanks to a generous 5-foot (1.5-meter) charging cable and an aluminum alloy build to dissipate heat faster than stainless steel alternatives. The new Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Pad is available in white and black in both the US and UK and launches today!

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K)

Anker MagGo Power Bank: $69.99 @ Amazon, £69.99 @ Amazon The Anker MagGo Power Bank is available in white, blue, or black and pulls double duties as a fantastic Qi2 wireless charger and a svelte and stylish phone stand to boot. The MagGo's impressive 15W wireless charge is paired with a similarly excellent 6,600mAh battery capacity that can boost even the latest and most powerful iPhone 15 Pro from empty to 50% charge in just 45 minutes. Thanks to its stand-like design, with a 30-degree to 65-degree angle of adjustment, Anker deliver another impressively versatile device that can find a home on the nightstand or desk just as easily as it can in a pocket.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K)

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K): $89.99 @ Amazon, £89.99 @ Amazon Outfitted with a kickstand for non-stop usage even while charging, the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) is a whopping 10,000mAh wireless charging solution for those who need a premiere power-boost while out and about. This speedy 15W Qi2 MagSafe-compatible charger snaps to the back of your iPhone and affords you a literal all-day battery life that doubles if not triples the standard up-time of certain iPhones like the 15 Pro. Its smart display keeps you in the loop about how much charge is left, and you can even connect to the power bank by cable for up to 27W of Fast Charging when you're really in a pinch.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station: $109.99 @ Amazon, £99.99 @ Amazon If you're all aboard the Apple ecosystem, then at the end of a long day you know there's more than just your phone that needs a vital restock of power. Enter, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station — a one-stop stock of 15W Qi2 wireless charging designed to top-up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. The charging station comes with a mighty 40W charger to ensure the device is pumping out its maximum charge at all times, and includes Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 and MultiProtect reliance to ensure all of your devices are protected throughout the charging process. Better still, the 3-in-1 Charging Station is incredibly portable, able to fold and tuck itself into a perfectly pocketable shape, that's easily thrown into a travel bag.

Anker MagGo Charging Station

Anker MagGo Charging Station: $99.99 @ Amazon Available in white or black, the Anker MagGo Charging Station is a fantastic nightstand or desk companion for all your charging needs. Featuring Anker's latest Qi2 certified wireless charging tech, the MagGo Charging Station delivers 15W of safe and continuous charge with ActiveShield 2.0 protection that measures and monitors temperatures over three million times per day — keeping your devices safe from short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, static, and thermal damage. Not only is the MagGo Charging station a fantastic wireless charger, but it also features four charging ports to power other devices by cable, offering up to 67W of charge.

Outlook

Anker has all your bases covered when it comes to keeping your devices fully-charged for longer. This latest batch of MagGo products are some of the best the company has to offer, and an essential series of accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod owners.

Be sure to check out the full product lineup at Amazon (US), Amazon (UK), and Anker's official website and treat yourself to the premiere power experience that the brand is known for worldwide.