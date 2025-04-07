The best Dell laptop deals in April 2025: Save up to $560

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals this spring, so snap them up while supplies last.

I cannot function without my laptop, so I am very happy to report that the best Dell laptop deals this April are genuinely excellent. Whether you’re after a workstation, a gaming rig, or something that can handle both, there’s a lot here to sink your teeth into.

What kind of laptop are you after? I used to think I'd be fine with just an ultrabook type of thing, but really, I ended up swapping to a gaming laptop and never looked back. It's just way too nice to be able to do all sorts of things on the move, from work to gaming.

This is why I'm particularly excited about the abundance of gaming deals this spring. If you don't need something that'll run AAA games at over 9000 frames per second (fps), you'll do just fine with the Dell G15, equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card. It's now down to $849 at Dell ($150 off) .

Looking for something more powerful? The Dell Alienware m16 is hugely discounted right now. At just $2,239, it's $560 cheaper , and it comes with the excellent RTX 4080 GPU.

You can actually get a laptop for college under $400 now with this Walmart deal that brings the Dell Inspiron 3520 down to $352 . Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 with a gorgeous OLED touchscreen display is $400 cheaper at Best Buy .

Let me walk you through some of the best Dell laptop deals in April 2025—I'm sure you'll find something you like.

The best Dell laptops under $1,000

Great value Dell G15 RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 at Dell Save $150 on the Dell G15 among this week's gaming laptop deals at Dell. The G series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Now $200 off, the Dell G16 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops around. In our Dell G16 review, we call it "a master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4020 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

$180 off coupon Dell Latitude 3550: was $979 now $799 at Amazon If you're looking for a laptop for work, the Dell Latitude 3550 is now $180 off at Amazon (just remember tick the box to apply the coupon before putting it in your cart). This is a solid laptop for professionals that has plenty of RAM, making it good even for more resource-heavy workloads. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) non-touch 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Inspiron 5640: was $879 now $690 at Amazon The Dell Inspiron 5640 is now 21% cheaper at Amazon, so if you're looking for a decent-sized laptop for work, check this one out. With a 16-inch screen, it'll keep your eyes happy while being reasonably easy to carry around, weighing in at 4.71 pounds. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1080) 16:10 display, Intel Core 7-150U CPU, Intel graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Inspiron I3535: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Most of the laptops on this list run on Intel hardware, but if you prefer AMD, this Dell laptop deal is for you. Now at $200 off, this notebook is a solid workstation that will tackle all your spreadsheets, graphs, and docs with ease. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD 60Hz 220-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Dell Inspiron 3530 Touchscreen: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Having a touchscreen laptop can come in handy in many lines of work. While we haven't tried this particular model of the Dell Inspiron, another Inspiron ranks high among our list of the best touchscreen laptops, so it's definitely worth checking out. Features: 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, Intel Core i7-i355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11

Dell Inspiron INSP15144: was $539 now $479 at Amazon Want a simple solution with minimal bells and whistles that'll help you get through each workday? Well, this is it. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals due to how cheap the device is, now well under $500. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, Intel graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Under $400 Dell Inspiron 15 3520: was $546 now $352 at Walmart Some of us need a no-frills solution that gets us through the day at work at school, and this is it. Now $192 off at Walmart, this is one of those Dell laptop deals where you're getting a cheap laptop to handle the most basic tasks. Features: 15-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Intel graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

The best Dell laptop deals over $1,000

For gamers Dell G16 7630: was $1,599 now $1,506 at Amazon Save $93 on this Dell gaming laptop deal at Amazon. This Dell laptop combines solid graphics with a powerful processor and adds high refresh rates on top, making it a solid pick for all kinds of games. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) QHD+ 240Hz 3ms display, Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Ultraportable Dell XPS 13 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Dell XPS 13 OLED if you shop at Best Buy. If you need a laptop that doesn't weigh as much as a bag of bricks, here's your best bet. In our review of the Dell XPS 13, we describe it as "comically light," and no wonder: It weighs just 2.6 pounds. Features: 13.4-inch (2880 x 1800) 60Hz touchscreen OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, integrated graphics, Copilot+

Save $560 Dell Alienware m16: was $2,799 now $2,239 at Best Buy Made for the most demanding gamers, the Dell Alienware m16 is now $560 off at Best Buy. Equipped with powerful hardware from AMD and Nvidia, this is a laptop that'll fly through most titles at high settings, making it one of the best gaming laptops. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD