Dad and grad gifts 2024: Save big on Lenovo laptops and tablets

Summer's almost here, folks. And with summer comes Father's Day, graduation season, and potential confusion around what to gift the special people in your life.

If you've been thinking about splurging on a laptop or tablet for Father's Day or a loved one's upcoming graduation, this Dads and Grads sale at Lenovo kicks off at the perfect time.

Discounted to only $1,499, the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is an amazing laptop for the gamer in your life, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and an RTX 4070 GPU. Alternatively, for the business-focused, check out Lenovo's ThinkPad E16 laptop which is only $772 right now.

If you know someone who loves portable streaming, the Lenovo Tab M11 might be a smart gift choice. Plus, it's a relatively affordable gift at only $143 in this deal. Or, if you know your giftee would love a laptop and a tablet, check out the 2-in-1 Yoga 7i, discounted to just $754.

Feel free to peruse the entire sale to find the best laptop or tablet to gift, or check out our top recommendations for dads and grads below.

Dads and grads deals and gift ideas from Lenovo

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7i: $1,099 $754 @ Lenovo Save $345 on the already-low price of Lenovo's Yoga 7i laptop. This 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for dads and grads who love to stream content. With multiple flexible configurations, it's easy to work on the laptop during the day and transform it into a tablet or set it up in tent mode when it's time to relax with a TV show or movie. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit 60Hz touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR/RGB webcam, Windows 11 Home, Lenovo Active Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9: $1,829 $1,369 @ Lenovo Save $460 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 and gift a great mid-range gaming laptop for just $1,369. This gaming laptop might not be as powerful as the discounted gaming laptop below, but it's less expensive and still boasts great specs. With its 14th-generation Intel processor and RTX 4060 GPU, playing AAA games at max settings will be a breeze (and a great way to unwind for your dad or grad). Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz non-touch display, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, 10-key number pad

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8: $1,999 $1,499 @ Lenovo Lenovo's latest sale offers $500 off the Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop. At a discounted $1,499, the Legion Pro 5 is an absolute steal. It's equipped with a top-tier AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of RAM, all of which translate to buttery smooth gaming performance on a large 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz non-touch display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4-zone RBG backlit keyboard, 10-key number pad

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,889 $1,502 @ Lenovo With the help of eCoupon THINKGIFT, this deal brings the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 down to just over $1,500—that's $1,386 in savings! For that price, you'll get a beautiful, bright touch display, a powerful processor that can handle everyday tasks seamlessly, and the classic red TrackPoint dot in the keyboard's center. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit 60Hz touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: $1,379 $772 @ Lenovo With eCoupon SAVEONESERIES, you can save over $600 on Lenovo's ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop. This machine is an absolute bargain at $772, with its large display, speedy Ryzen 5 processor, and plenty of RAM for multitasking. Plus, its 10-key number pad makes gaming or financial tasks much easier. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader, 10-key number pad

Tablets