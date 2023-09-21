Dell Latitude sale takes over 50% off, here are the 5 best deals

Dell sitewide sale offers discounts of up to 50% on Dell Latitude 3000, 5000, and 7000 series business laptops. Plus, stack your savings with Dell coupon codes at checkout. Take an extra $100 off laptops $999+ via coupon," SAVE100", $150 off laptops $1,499+ via coupon, "SAVE150", and $350 off PCs from $2,499+ via code "SAVE350".

For example, drop the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 with 512GB SSD to $1,319 via coupon, "SAVE100" at checkout. Previously priced at $2,833, that's a massive $1,514 or 53% off. It's also $286 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the 256GB model, making it the better value. The Dell Latitude 7430 is the laptop you want if power, security and reliability are important to you.

This is just one example of Dell's fantastic discounts — see the best 5 deals I recommend below. Shop the entire sale at Dell.com.

Dell Latitude laptop deals

Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,833 $1,419 $1,319 @ Dell via coupon, "SAVE100"

Save 53% ($1,514) on the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 via coupon "SAVE100" at checkout. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

Dell Latitude 3420: $1,587 $799 @ Dell

Save $788 on the Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simultaneously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11605G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: $1,534 $769 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, powered by Google's fast and secure ChromeOS. This laptop features a 14-inch (1920x1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera RGB camera and dual-array microphones.

Dell Latitude 5440: $2494 $1,499 $1,349 @ Dell via coupon, "SAVE150"

Save $1,155 on the Dell Latitude 5540 and take an extra $150 off via coupon, "SAVE150" at checkout. This laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P 14-core VPro CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel integrated graphics, and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic.